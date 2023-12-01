74º
Wembanyama to miss first game of his NBA career Friday night

Spurs rookie phenom ruled out against New Orleans Pelicans

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., right, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama will miss the first game of his NBA career when the San Antonio Spurs visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, according to the team’s injury report.

Wembanyama, who is having hip problems, was ruled questionable at one point Thursday but ended up playing in a 137-135 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

At Thursday morning’s shootaround, “Wemby” was seen going through drills with the Spurs medical staff that simulated keeping his hips loose. He was moving much more than usual during a shootaround session, which KSAT sports reporter Mary Rominger noticed was unusual for his game day routine.

Wembanyama is averaging 19 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists in his young NBA career and has been in the conversation for Rookie of the Year.

Tipoff against the Pelicans is at 7 p.m.

