70º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

Spurs rookie Wembanyama questionable for Thursday night’s game against Atlanta Hawks

Spurs rookie listed as questionable due to hip tightness

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Mary Rominger, KSAT Sports Anchor/Reporter

Tags: San Antonio Spurs, Spurs, Wemby, Wembanyama, Victor Wembanyama
New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson, left, and San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama fight for position during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs will host the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night at the Frost Bank Arena, but they might not have their French freshman due to a recent injury.

The Spurs announced that Victor “Wemby” Wembanyama is “questionable” for the game due to hip tightness.

At Thursday morning’s shootaround, Wemby was seen going through drills with the Spurs medical staff that simulated keeping his hips loose. He was moving much more than usual during a shootaround session, which KSAT sports reporter Mary Rominger noticed was unusual for his game day routine.

Spurs teammate Cedi Osman was asked about Wembanyama’s ability and the health of his hips but referred any questions to the Spurs’ coaching staff and medical professionals.

“Obviously, he was able to go through shootaround. But we don’t know what’s going on exactly, so I think that’s a good question for our, you know, coaches, but, yeah, I mean, he looked good,” Osman said.

Wembanyama is averaging 19 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists through the first 17 games of his NBA career and will be a crucial piece for the Spurs if they hope to snap their 12-game losing streak against the Hawks.

Make sure to follow your KSAT Sports team online for continued updates on the health of Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs organization.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

email

facebook

twitter