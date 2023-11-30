Spurs rookie Wembanyama questionable for Thursday night’s game against Atlanta Hawks

New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson, left, and San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama fight for position during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs will host the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night at the Frost Bank Arena, but they might not have their French freshman due to a recent injury.

The Spurs announced that Victor “Wemby” Wembanyama is “questionable” for the game due to hip tightness.

At Thursday morning’s shootaround, Wemby was seen going through drills with the Spurs medical staff that simulated keeping his hips loose. He was moving much more than usual during a shootaround session, which KSAT sports reporter Mary Rominger noticed was unusual for his game day routine.

Victor Wembanyama is questionable tonight with hip tightness — Wemby has taken extra measures to stay loose during shoot around, like running up and down the court. pic.twitter.com/xSu0RdLFvZ — Mary Rominger (@KSATMaryRom) November 30, 2023

Spurs teammate Cedi Osman was asked about Wembanyama’s ability and the health of his hips but referred any questions to the Spurs’ coaching staff and medical professionals.

“Obviously, he was able to go through shootaround. But we don’t know what’s going on exactly, so I think that’s a good question for our, you know, coaches, but, yeah, I mean, he looked good,” Osman said.

Wembanyama is averaging 19 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists through the first 17 games of his NBA career and will be a crucial piece for the Spurs if they hope to snap their 12-game losing streak against the Hawks.

