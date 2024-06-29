82º
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones comes home to work out at Bay Bay McClinton’s gym

Former Steele football player enjoys being back home while getting ready for Colts training camp

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Tags: Jaylon Jones, Football, NFL, Indianapolis Colts, Bay Bay McClinton, Steele Knights, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – As the NFL offseason continues, Indianapolis Colts cornerback and Steele High School grad Jaylon Jones knows exactly where he wants to train in San Antonio.

Bay Bay McClinton’s gym, All Sports Speed and Conditioning, is where Jones and other athletes are up bright and early getting a group workout.

“I mean, I’m feeling good,” Jones told KSAT. “I’m feeling better, you know what I’m saying? I feel like every time I come and get some work with Bay Bay (McClinton), it’s great work.”

Jones said the hometown vibe was a big part of training with McClinton.

“It’s just different coming in here,” Jones said. “Like I said, being back in the roots, man, and being back here at home. He’s the reason why I’m here.”

Jones has since returned to Indianapolis to prepare for training camp. The Colts are expected to hit the practice field on July 25.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

