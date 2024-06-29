Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones comes home to work out at Bay Bay McClinton’s gym

SAN ANTONIO – As the NFL offseason continues, Indianapolis Colts cornerback and Steele High School grad Jaylon Jones knows exactly where he wants to train in San Antonio.

Bay Bay McClinton’s gym, All Sports Speed and Conditioning, is where Jones and other athletes are up bright and early getting a group workout.

“I mean, I’m feeling good,” Jones told KSAT. “I’m feeling better, you know what I’m saying? I feel like every time I come and get some work with Bay Bay (McClinton), it’s great work.”

Jones said the hometown vibe was a big part of training with McClinton.

“It’s just different coming in here,” Jones said. “Like I said, being back in the roots, man, and being back here at home. He’s the reason why I’m here.”

Jones has since returned to Indianapolis to prepare for training camp. The Colts are expected to hit the practice field on July 25.