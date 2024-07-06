Tonga’s first-ever female Olympic boxer calls San Antonio home, hopes to inspire future generations

SAN ANTONIO – Making it to an Olympic team is a feat it in itself, but doing so as the first-ever female Olympic boxer in your country’s history is groundbreaking.

Aki Epenisa will represent Tonga in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Epenisa said she couldn’t have been happier when she heard the news.

“It was just so surreal because, initially, I thought that my journey had come to an end. Little did I know, destiny had another path for me,” Epenisa said. “When I found out, I was in disbelief and just excited. Overwhelmed. Given that I am Tongan, Samoan, and a descendant of Fijians, I just feel honored and proud. You know, not too many of us make it out there to the world stage, and I’m just so excited to carry the pride of our people on to France.”

Epenisa said she is aware of the potential impact on those who will be watching from her homeland when she takes center stage at the Olympics.

“I take my training so seriously because I know a lot of youths are looking up to me,” Epenisa said. “Some young islander kid from the island of Tonga, Samoa, Fiji, Solomon Islands could be watching me. And, you know what, whether it’s boxing or something else they want to pursue and put their heart into, I hope they see me, and they want to go after their dreams and their goals.”

Epenisa and her coaches will fly to San Francisco on July 21 before getting a direct flight to Paris to compete in the Olympics.

If you would like to help Epenisa reach her financial goal in her journey to the Olympics, you can find her GoFundMe here.