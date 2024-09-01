Texas State manages to fend off Lamar in 34-27 season-opening win

(Stephen Spillman, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Texas State head coach GJ Kinne prepares to compete against Louisiana Monroe before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in San Marcos Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Jordan McCloud threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns and Texas State used a fast start to hold off Lamar for a 34-27 season-opening win on Saturday.

The Bobcats built a 15-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, and a field goal early in the second extended the lead to 18 points which Texas State took to intermission.

Texas State led 34-17 with 5:29 left when McCloud threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Joey Hobert. Following a missed point-after attempt, Lamar marched 75 yards in five plays capped by Robert Coleman's 9-yard touchdown to Jayden Boyd with 4:11 left to reduce the Cardinals' deficit to 34-24.

Lamar's defense forced a three-and-out before Bobcats' punter David Nunez mustered just a 28-yarder to give Lamar the ball at its own 44-yard line. Chris Esqueda kicked a 27-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining to make it 34-27.

The Cardinals recovered the on-side kick but never advanced the ball beyond midfield.

Ismail Mahdi ran for 156 yards on 28 carries and his 1-yard plunge at the end of the first made it 15-0 for Texas State.

Coleman threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns for Lamar.

Texas State is coming off a historic 2023 season that saw the program win its first bowl game, in its first appearance, a 45-21 victory over Rice in the SERVEPRO First Responder Bowl.

The Bobcats set an FBS-program record with eight wins.

