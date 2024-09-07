Christian McCaffrey is listed as questionable for the 49ers season opener against the Jets

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – San Francisco All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is listed as questionable for the season opener against the New York Jets with a sore calf and Achilles.

McCaffrey got hurt early in training camp and missed four weeks of practice before returning to the field this week. He was limited all week in practice and is officially questionable for Monday night's game despite saying Friday he had no doubt he would play.

Recommended Videos

The 49ers also will have All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and star receiver Brandon Aiyuk available for the opener after they missed all of training camp practices during contract disputes.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Saturday that Aiyuk could be eased back in and not get his usual full load. That's more difficult with a left tackle so Shanahan is hopeful Williams can play the entire game.

“Each day he’s gotten more comfortable,” Shanahan said. “He was obviously in shape and stuff, but it was good just to get back and hear the cadence coming off the ball and moving in with the other guys. He got better each day.”

McCaffrey has helped transform San Francisco’s offense since being acquired in a trade from Carolina midway through the 2022 season. In 27 games for the Niners, McCaffrey has rushed for 2,205 yards and 20 touchdowns and caught 119 passes for 1,028 yards and 11 scores.

He led the NFL last season with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and was tied for the league lead with 21 touchdowns, winning AP Offensive Player of the Year.

Quarterback Brock Purdy said he doesn't envision problems building back the chemistry with McCaffrey, Williams and Aiyuk despite the lack of practice time all summer.

“I feel like we’ve all had so many game reps and just experience together that we understand, just from watching our film, and then obviously, being back together with the time that we’ve had so far,” he said. “We all understand how we move, how we operate and how we need to play within this system and with each other.”

NOTES: DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and LB Dee Winters (ankle) will be out for the opener. ... S Talanoa Hufanga (knee) is doubtful as he works his way back from an ACL injury last November. ... G Aaron Banks (finger) is questionable. ... San Francisco will have to make at least one roster move Monday to activate Williams to the 53-man roster.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl