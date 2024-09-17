Mario ‘El Azteca’ Barrios to defend WBC welterweight title on Paul-Tyson card

ARLINGTON, Texas – San Antonio boxing champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios will fight on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card in November.

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced on Monday the addition of Barrios to the undercard at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Nov. 15.

Recommended Videos

Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) will defend his WBC Welterweight Championship against Abel Ramos (28-6-2, 22 KOs). Barrios is a fierce competitor with a deep connection to his Mexican heritage.

The 12-round WBC Welterweight bout will take place on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 super event at Jerry World.

Paul vs. Iron Mike will stream globally, only on Netflix from the 80,000-seat venue, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime event,” said Barrios in a statement. “The fight on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card is huge, with millions watching live on Netflix. Abel Ramos is a tough Mexican fighter, just like me, so I know it’ll be a hell of a fight in front of my Texas people at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium. I’m also excited to showcase my Indigenous roots on this global platform. Don’t miss this fight—it’s going to be war, Puro San Antonio!”

Ramos, from Casa Grande, Arizona, is ready to face Barrios for his title belt.

“I’m very excited to be fighting for the WBC title, and I’m looking forward to a great fight against Mario Barrios,” said Ramos in a statement. “He’s a warrior just like me, and I’m going to give the fans at Cowboys Stadium and those watching around the world on Netflix an exciting fight on Friday, Nov. 15.”

MVP says the Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 is anticipated to be the biggest boxing event in modern history.