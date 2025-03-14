Skip to main content
Women’s History Month: Karen Aston’s story, how she built up UTSA women’s basketball

Aston, a former head coach at Texas, North Texas, and Charlotte, is a key reason for Roadrunners' newfound success

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: UTSA, College Basketball, Sports, San Antonio, Karen Aston, Women

SAN ANTONIO – In Karen Aston’s four seasons at the helm of UTSA women’s basketball, the Roadrunners’ ascension has been undeniable.

They’ve called Aston’s time as head coach of the UTSA women’s basketball team — ‘a wealth of firsts’.

Before the 2024-25 season, Aston’s time in San Antonio was highlighted by guiding the program to its first win in the 2024 Women’s National Invitation Tournament (NIT). The team earned its most wins in a single season in nearly two decades at 18-15 overall.

But now, in year four, the bar has been set significantly higher by this year’s rendition of the Roadrunner women.

UTSA broke the program’s all-time record in a single season with 26 wins. The team also shattered the program’s home winning streak. Additionally, they won their first regular season title since 2008-09 and first in the American Athletic Conference. The squad saw their all-time attendance record at the UTSA Convocation Center eclipsed.

Aston, a former head coach at Texas, North Texas, and Charlotte, is a key reason for the program’s newfound success.

Since taking over UTSA, after a long stint as head coach of the Texas women’s basketball team, Aston has prioritized recruiting talent in Texas and San Antonio.

In KSAT’s sit-down with the Arkansas native, Aston went into detail about her recruiting philosophy, pivotal moments in her coaching career, her coaching philosophy, what she tries to instill in the female student-athletes she coaches, the fight for women’s sports and much more.

Watch the full Women’s History Month feature with Aston in the video player above.

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

