Former Bandera head football coach Mike Williamson passes away

Williamson led the Bulldogs to a state championship victory in 2002

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Tags: Bandera High School, High School Football, Sports

SAN ANTONIO – The sports community is mourning the loss of a beloved figure, former Bandera High School head football coach Mike Williamson.

Known for his dedication to education and mentorship, Williamson had a career that spanned over 30 years, leaving a lasting impact on countless students and athletes.

Williamson led Bandera Bulldogs to a memorable state championship victory in 2002, winning in double overtime.

