Former Bandera head football coach Mike Williamson passes away

SAN ANTONIO – The sports community is mourning the loss of a beloved figure, former Bandera High School head football coach Mike Williamson.
Known for his dedication to education and mentorship, Williamson had a career that spanned over 30 years, leaving a lasting impact on countless students and athletes.
Williamson led Bandera Bulldogs to a memorable state championship victory in 2002, winning in double overtime.
Coach Williamson was a great coach and an even better man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Williamson family. pic.twitter.com/99rjtTVclK— Bandera High School Athletics (@BHS_DogsSports) March 15, 2025