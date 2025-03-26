Skip to main content
Brahmas host fan fest ahead of UFL season opener, Kellen Mond reacts to being named QB1

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Oltz, Photojournalist

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 UFL season kicks off this weekend, and the San Antonio Brahmas will look to defend their XFL Conference Championship, which will begin Saturday on the road against the Arlington Renegades at 3 p.m.

Over the weekend, the Brahmas held a season kickoff event at The Pearl, and fans in attendance were dressed to the nines in Brahmas gear.

Kellen Mond, a former Reagan High School and Texas A&M star, was one of the players who greeted fans throughout the evening — making the return to his old stomping grounds for the first time since being named the Brahmas’ starting quarterback for their season opener.

Mond shared with KSAT 12 Sports what it meant to him to earn the starting job and what his goals are for his first UFL season.

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

Mark Oltz is a lifelong professional broadcast journalist with a highly diverse background in television news, infotainment programming, radio announcing, and original music publishing. His 31-plus-year career has blessed him with adventures all over the planet.

