1-on-1 with Brahmas’ QB Kellen Mond: Returning to San Antonio, Reagan HS days, NFL aspirations

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s own Kellen Mond will wear a San Antonio program across his chest for the first time since his high school playing days at Reagan High School.

Mond is joining a Brahmas quarterback room that features former Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano and 32-year-old NFL journeyman Kevin Hogan.

Last season, the Brahmas incorporated a trio of quarterbacks in their offense throughout the season. The team will likely take a similar approach in 2025 — fresh off an XFL conference championship.

Mond, 25, is embarking on his first United Football League (UFL) season with four years in the NFL under his belt.

After an illustrious career at Texas A&M as a four-year starter, Mond was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. However, Mond struggled to earn a starting job and was waived by the Vikings after his rookie season.

Mond went on to spend time with the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and most recently, the New Orleans Saints.

With just three Saturdays standing in the way of the Brahmas and their season opener at the Arlington Renegades — KSAT caught up with Mond at the Brahmas’ practice grounds in Southlake, Texas.

Mond talked about the joy he feels about returning to San Antonio to play football and his aspirations to earn a starting role in the NFL. He also reflected on his days in San Antonio before transferring to IMG Academy and much more.

Watch the full sit-down interview with Mond in the video player above.