McCollum High School announces hiring of new head football coach

SAN ANTONIO – The McCollum High School football program is benefiting from a coaching overhaul at Boerne High School.

Harlandale ISD named former Greyhounds’ offensive coordinator and play caller David Wilkinson the new head coach of the McCollum football team.

As part of Che Hendrix staff, Wilkinson helped the Greyhounds capture three district championships, two regional titles and a Class 4A Division I state championship appearance.

Wilkinson joins the McCollum coaching staff with 24 years of coaching experience in the Lone Star State.

I have always wanted to be the Head Coach of the Cowboys!!! Thankful for the opportunity that McCollum High School has entrusted to me. I’m ready to get to work!! #HowBoutThemCowboys @HarlandaleISD pic.twitter.com/2KiKDTpU0N — David Wilkinson (@davetwilk) March 4, 2025