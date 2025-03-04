‘Only care in the world is team success’: Alamo Heights boys' basketball gears up for state semifinals

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been seven years in the making.

The Alamo Heights boys’ basketball team (30-8) is back in the state tournament on an impressive playoff run in the UIL Class 5A Division II bracket.

The Mules knocked off No. 9 John Jay by a narrow one-point margin in the area round and most recently — Alamo Heights weathered a late rally to stave off Liberty Hill in the regional finals.

“It’s win or go home,” said Mules senior point guard Matthew Munguia. “So, it doesn’t really matter who’s scoring or who’s doing well. It’s just if we win the game. That’s all that matters. And I think we’re all really unselfish. We have, I think, one of the most unselfish groups in the state, and we just know what it takes to win.”

Win or go home. Meanwhile, each phase in the postseason is getting tougher. Next, Alamo Heights will face a formidable opponent in No. 2 Fort Bend Marshall (36-2).

“Somebody told me it looks like they have four SEC tight ends and one elite on-ball defender — that’s all I needed to know,” said Alamo Heights boys’ basketball head coach Andrew Brewer when asked about Fort Bend Marshall. “They’re super, super athletic. They play great defense. they’re big and strong and they’ll turn you over if you let them. So, we got to really take care of the ball and rebound.”

Alamo Heights basketball practicing prior to state semifinal matchup. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

To defeat a heavyweight like the Buffalos, it’ll take a complete team effort by the Mules.

Luckily for Brewer, his team is every coach’s dream; selfless with an ambition to win by any means necessary.

“If you have a group of players whose only care in the world is team success, you got a chance to be really good,” said Brewer. “I believe we’ve had six different players lead us in scoring this year — whoever has the best match-up, they get the ball. Whoever has the hot hand, we find that guy the ball. We get our best shot ideally on every possession.”

The spotlight on the Mules’ program shined brighter after Alamo Heights secured a spot in the state tournament.

Now, back in the state tournament for the first time since 2018, the Mules are basking in the glory.

“It’s great,” said Munguia. “The past couple of days, a lot of teachers, students, friends have congratulated me and the rest of the team. It’s really special, something that I’ve never been a part of and always dreamed of. Experiencing it now is kind of surreal.”

Alamo Heights and FB Marshall tip-off on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Goliad High School with a trip to the Class 5A Division II title game on the line.