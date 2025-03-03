Skip to main content
Instant Replay takes trip down memory lane in final sign off after 32 years

A side of Instant Replay you’ve never seen before

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Courtney Friedman, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Instant Replay, Sports

All good things must come to an end.

San Antonio’s No. 1 sports show, Instant Replay, signed off for good on March 2nd.

Over the decades, Instant Replay was home to the biggest sports moments in San Antonio, the Lone Star State, and beyond.

Instant Replay saw countless championships, parades, hilarious television moments, sports arguments, and endless hours spent cultivating 30 minutes of non-stop sports highlights and interviews (with the exception of commercials, of course).

There’s no passage that could truly do Instant Replay justice, but give the final show a watch for our best attempt and to take a trip down memory lane.

Next on the horizon, the KSAT 12 sports team will turn its attention to a daily streaming show that’ll air on KSAT+ with a soft launch beginning March 4th.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

