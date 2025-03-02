Sneed, Wagner reflect on historic year after falling short of 5A-DI crown

SAN ANTONIO – Wager head coach Annissa Jackson pointed out the outlier on the box score after the Thunderbirds’ loss in the Class 5A Division I state championship game.
The Thunderbirds lost the free throw battle, which proved costly when the title game finished.
Wagner fell to Denton Ryan in its first-ever state championship appearance, with a final score of 58-47.
Wagner was led in scoring by the program’s five-star guard, L.A. Sneed.
Next season, Sneed will play in the Big 12 Conference at Utah.
However, before the Thunderbirds could think about next season, they reflected on a historic 2024-25 campaign.
