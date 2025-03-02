Skip to main content
Clear icon
68º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Sneed, Wagner reflect on historic year after falling short of 5A-DI crown

The T-Birds fell to Denton Ryan 58-47

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Basketball, Wagner High School, High School Basketball

SAN ANTONIO – Wager head coach Annissa Jackson pointed out the outlier on the box score after the Thunderbirds’ loss in the Class 5A Division I state championship game.

The Thunderbirds lost the free throw battle, which proved costly when the title game finished.

Wagner fell to Denton Ryan in its first-ever state championship appearance, with a final score of 58-47.

Wagner was led in scoring by the program’s five-star guard, L.A. Sneed.

Next season, Sneed will play in the Big 12 Conference at Utah.

However, before the Thunderbirds could think about next season, they reflected on a historic 2024-25 campaign.

Watch the highlights and post-game reactions in the video player above.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Mary Rominger headshot

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Nick Mantas headshot

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS