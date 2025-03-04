Skip to main content
Harlan Hawks prepare for state semifinal against Katy Jordan Warriors

Hawks and Warriors will face off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Texas State University

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

The Harlan Hawks boys' basketball team is soaring to new heights as they head to the state tournament for the first time in the school’s history.

The Hawks, with a record of 26-10, practiced on Monday in preparation for their UIL Class 6A-D2 state semifinal matchup against the Katy Jordan Warriors, who boast a 34-3 record.

Last Friday night, Harlan narrowly defeated Stony Point 75-73 in the regional finals, thanks in part to a buzzer-beating layup by Jordan Mangum.

Harlan overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half to secure their spot in the UIL Class 6A-D2 state semifinals.

The Hawks and Warriors have met twice in the regular season, splitting the games. Katy Jordan won the first matchup 61-32 on Nov. 9, while Harlan claimed a 58-56 victory in the second contest on Nov. 23.

The Hawks and Warriors will face off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Texas State University. The winner will advance to play either Denton Guyer or The Woodlands College Park for the 6A-D2 state championship at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Alamodome.

