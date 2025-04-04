Auburn goes from early turbulence with players in the air to landing in the NCAA Final Four

Auburn center Dylan Cardwell speaks in the locker room during media day at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson )

SAN ANTONIO – Auburn's season began with some real turbulence on its first trip.

While it is unclear exactly what happened in the air on Nov. 8, other than there was some kind of in-flight disturbance between players, the plane carrying the Tigers returned home and left two players there. The rest of the team then went on to win at Houston the next day in their first road game.

“I do believe that that plane ride, figuratively and literally, turned our season around,” starting center Dylan Cardwell said.

“That actually made us closer,” guard Denver Jones said.

Nearly five months later, the team's final flight this season landed in San Antonio this week with Auburn as the No. 1 overall seed in a NCAA Final Four filled with top seeds.

The Tigers (32-5) play in the first national semifinal game on Saturday against Southeastern Conference foe Florida (34-4), which beat them 90-81 on Feb. 8.

Houston (34-4) is in the other semi against Duke (35-3), which won at home against Auburn in early December.

So what happened in the air?

About 40 minutes after taking off for that trip to Houston, the plane turned around and landed back at home.

“We had two players that got into a physical altercation, clothes were ripped,” the pilot was heard saying to air traffic controllers in audio obtained by WBRC-TV.

When asked Thursday what happened on that plane, Cardwell responded with a chuckle, “Next question, next question."

Freshman guard Jahki Howard and senior forward Ja'Heim Hudson, a transfer from SMU, weren't with the Tigers when they took off again. That was only two days after both played at least 15 minutes in the season opener. Howard missed four more games after the win in Houston before playing again, and Hudson was out two more.

Coach Bruce Pearl talked about how proud he was of how his team came together after 11th-ranked Auburn beat No. 4 Houston 74-69. He has never specifically addressed publicly what happened on the flight.

The response

That win over the Cougars in the home of the NBA's Houston Rockets was an early statement for an Auburn team that had matched its best AP preseason ranking in 25 years.

Freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford scored 21 points with five 3-pointers while Johni Broome had 20 points and nine rebounds in a win that had even more significance for the Tigers.

“We knew if we lost that game it was going to be something that followed us the rest of the season,” Cardwell said.

Instead, it was part of a 7-0 start before the loss at Duke. They then won 14 more games before their home loss to Florida.

“I think the plane ride really helped us out. I'm so serious. We had a heart-to-heart that night,” Cardwell said. “And I think after beating Houston, that gave us confidence. That’s when we knew we were a really good team.”

The Tigers spent eight consecutive weeks as the nation's No. 1 team, even maintaining the top spot in the AP poll that came after losing to the Gators.

Auburn's other three losses came in the four games before the NCAA Tournament, against Texas A&M and Alabama to finish the regular season before falling to Tennessee in their second game at the SEC tournament.

“It just shows how special this team is,” Pettiford said. “Obviously going through a lot of obstacles this year, going through some ups and downs, but just being able to stay together and fight through everything and be able to make it where we wanted to make it is amazing.”

A learning point for a freshman

A highly touted recruit, Howard scored seven points while playing 20 minutes in a lopsided season-opening win over Vermont. He is now averaging 4.2 points and 1.1 rebound in his 21 games, and hasn't gotten into a game since they got to the Sweet 16 after playing two minutes in each of the first two rounds of this NCAA Tournament.

Howard, without getting into details, said the incident did have an impact on his first college season.

“Of course it did. Obviously overall, like me not playing as much, you know, that kind of played a role,” Howard said after Auburn's first practice in San Antonio. “It's just another learning point. Everybody has mistakes and everybody’s not perfect.”

With Auburn's starting lineup filled with four seniors and a graduate transfer, Howard said he has matured and gained experience by being around those older players.

“Talking to them and just listening and hearing the things that they went through in the past, especially like throughout the tournament,” he said. “How to be a winner, I feel like that’s the biggest thing being at Auburn ... learning how to be a winner.”

