Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
67º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

San Antonio FC signs Madison High School player to academy agreement

Dyllan Mendoza will play collegiately at St. Mary’s University in the fall

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: SAFC, San Antonio FC, St. Mary's Univeristy, Madison High School, Sports, Soccer
San Antonio FC (KSAT 12 TV)

SAN ANTONIO – Madison High School’s Dyllan Mendoza has caught the attention of San Antonio’s professional soccer team and has officially been signed on an academy agreement.

An academy agreement allows a player to train, compete in matches, and learn from professional coaches without affecting their collegiate eligibility.

Recommended Videos

Mendoza has signed to play collegiately at St. Mary’s University in the fall.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Nick Mantas headshot

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS