San Antonio FC signs Madison High School player to academy agreement

SAN ANTONIO – Madison High School’s Dyllan Mendoza has caught the attention of San Antonio’s professional soccer team and has officially been signed on an academy agreement.
An academy agreement allows a player to train, compete in matches, and learn from professional coaches without affecting their collegiate eligibility.
Mendoza has signed to play collegiately at St. Mary’s University in the fall.
Rising through the ranks 🌟— San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) April 22, 2025
Dyllan Mendoza signs a USL Academy agreement and joins the SAFC first-team roster! 🤝
🔗https://t.co/LPcuGrslmx pic.twitter.com/n4iDQZAEPM