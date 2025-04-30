INSIDE THE RING: Ramon Cardenas enters fight week in Las Vegas

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Ramon Cardenas has spent most of this year in California training.

He was in camp preparing for his Feb. 25 fight against Bryan Acosta, a fight Cardenas won at the Boeing Center at Tech Port.

Then, it was right back to camp because “Dinamita” has been calling out to fight the best.

He got his wish for a title fight just over two months after his latest win.

Cardenas (26-1, 14 KOs) will face Japan’s undefeated Naoya “Monster” Inoue (29-0, 26 KOs) this Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on ESPN. Cardenas will be fighting for Inoue’s IBF, WBC and WBO World Super Bantamweight championship belts.

Here’s what to expect as the boxers arrive for fight week (all times listed are central):

Thursday: 3:30 p.m. - Grand arrivals and public workouts at MGM Grand Casino Floor

Friday: 3 p.m. - Live press conference, which can be seen on ESPN+ and Top Rank’s YouTube Channel

Saturday: 3 p.m. - Live weigh-in, which can be seen on ESPN+ and Top Rank’s YouTube Channel

Sunday: 9 p.m. - Fight night live on ESPN

On Tuesday, KSAT Sports aired part two of an interview with Cardenas. Part one of the exclusive interview can be viewed here.