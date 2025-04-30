Skip to main content
INSIDE THE RING: Ramon Cardenas enters fight week in Las Vegas

The McCollum High School grad prepares to win one of San Antonio’s biggest fights in history

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Tags: KSAT Sports Now, Boxing, Boxeo, Ramon Cardenas, Naoya Inoue, Las Vegas, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Ramon Cardenas has spent most of this year in California training.

He was in camp preparing for his Feb. 25 fight against Bryan Acosta, a fight Cardenas won at the Boeing Center at Tech Port.

Then, it was right back to camp because “Dinamita” has been calling out to fight the best.

He got his wish for a title fight just over two months after his latest win.

Cardenas (26-1, 14 KOs) will face Japan’s undefeated Naoya “Monster” Inoue (29-0, 26 KOs) this Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on ESPN. Cardenas will be fighting for Inoue’s IBF, WBC and WBO World Super Bantamweight championship belts.

Here’s what to expect as the boxers arrive for fight week (all times listed are central):

  • Thursday: 3:30 p.m. - Grand arrivals and public workouts at MGM Grand Casino Floor
  • Friday: 3 p.m. - Live press conference, which can be seen on ESPN+ and Top Rank’s YouTube Channel
  • Saturday: 3 p.m. - Live weigh-in, which can be seen on ESPN+ and Top Rank’s YouTube Channel
  • Sunday: 9 p.m. - Fight night live on ESPN

On Tuesday, KSAT Sports aired part two of an interview with Cardenas. Part one of the exclusive interview can be viewed here.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

