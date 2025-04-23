INSIDE THE RING: McCollum High School alum Ramon Cardenas prepares to headline in Las Vegas

SAN ANTONIO – Some boxers don’t give in to the excitement of fighting in Las Vegas.

Others recognize it for exactly what it is: The bright lights, seeing your name on the marquee and hearing fans cheer you on in the city where so many legendary boxers have come to fight and leave Nevada as champions.

San Antonio’s Ramon Cardenas sees the attraction but won’t let it distract him from his biggest fight of his career so far.

On Sunday, May 4, Cardenas (26-1, 14 KOs) will face Japan’s undefeated Naoya Inoue (29-0, 26 KOs) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Cardenas, who is a McCollum High School grad, will be fighting for Inoue’s IBF, WBC and WBO World Super Bantamweight championship belts.

KSAT 12 Sports caught up with Cardenas recently from his training camp in California to preview his main event fight that will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Part one of the interview aired Tuesday during KSAT Sports Now. Part two will air next week, leading up to the fight.

𝐁𝐄𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐄... 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐌𝐒 👹



Tickets on-sale NOW 🎟️ https://t.co/TKxvIhwJwM pic.twitter.com/JgsLrWA4UH — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 20, 2025

Read also: