INSIDE THE RING: Mario Barrios talks Netflix fight, Manny Pacquiao and becoming a father

SAN ANTONIO – Mario Barrios is no stranger to the big stage. The boxer and Southwest High School alum is set to showcase his talents later this month on Netflix.

Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) will face Abel Ramos (28-6-2, 22 KOs) in a 12-round fight for Barrios’ WBC Welterweight Championship belt. The Nov. 15 fight will be on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Netflix fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Last week, “El Azteca” took time out from his training camp with trainer Bob Santos in Las Vegas to talk with KSAT 12 Sports about several topics leading up to his championship title defense.

FACING ABEL RAMOS

Barrios is entering his Netflix fight on a three-fight win streak, winning his last two by unanimous decision. Since 2019, Barrios has competed in fights that were scheduled for 10 rounds or more.

Barrios has fought in seven such contests, going the distance five times in 12-round fights and winning four of those. His lone loss was to Keith Thurman by unanimous decision in 2022. Before his loss to Thurman, Barrios lost by TKO in the 11th round to Gervonta Davis.

Ramos, having started his career two years earlier than Barrios, has only fought in three fights that were scheduled for 12 rounds. Two of those fights went the distance and both resulted in losses. Ramos also went the distance in five 10-round fights, losing three of those bouts.

Should this upcoming fight go the distance, Barrios said he has the advantage and expertise to emerge victorious.

“I know both of us have been in there with world-class fighters, but I trust my abilities and power to carry over the whole 12 rounds,” Barrios said. “I’m preparing for a hard 12 rounds, but at any point I get him hurt or I see him fading, I’m going to do whatever I can to get him out of there.”

FIGHTING ON NETFLIX

Barrios has previously fought on pay-per-view and in some of the most high-profile stadiums in the United States. He’s fought in primetime and on television’s biggest platforms. Now, Barrios and his fellow boxers will get the streaming service spotlight on Netflix.

“Boxing isn’t on Showtime no more (sic). It’s not on HBO. It’s going to these streaming platforms,” said Barrios. “If you bring them Netflix, it’s worldwide. Everybody knows what that is. Being a kid from San Antonio, to battle like that on Netflix, I’m very proud to go out there and represent our city, to defend the title, do whatever it takes to make sure it stays in San Antonio. Ultimately, it’s a great opportunity, which is why we took it. I’m pumped to go out there, just be myself, show the world what I bring every time I step in those ropes.”

The headliner for Netflix’s Nov. 15 fight will be Jake Paul facing Mike Tyson in an eight-round feature bout.

“One hundred percent I’m going with (Mike) Tyson. There’s no way I can go against a legend like that, especially against an influencer, even regardless of age,” Barrios said. “Mike is almost 60. That’s pretty crazy that he’s still stepping in there, but he looks like he’s in great shape. I’m in his corner, and I’m hoping the best for him.”

WHAT HAPPENED WITH PACMAN?

One of the biggest headlines this summer was the rumor that boxing legend Manny Pacquiao was coming out of retirement to fight again. Pacquiao’s chosen opponent would have been Barrios to fight for Barrios’ WBC interim welterweight belt he held at the time.

The talks started, but a deal could not be worked out. Barrios said he had to move forward for one last fight to close out 2024.

“The opportunity to step in there with a legend like that is huge,” Barrios said. “I’ve been watching him since I was a kid. The fact that Pacquiao and Barrios was even being mentioned: I couldn’t really even put it into words. The possibility (of) seeing this man across the ring from me, this other legend. Things fell through with negotiations, figuring the details out, but it’s still definitely a fight I would welcome.”

Though Barrios is open to making this fight a reality, Pacquiao has also expressed his interest in running again for Senate next year in the Philippines.

CHANGES BETWEEN FIGHTS

Barrios won the WBC Interim World Welterweight title against Yordenis Ugas in Sept. 2023. He fought a successful title defense against Fabian Maidana back in May.

During the summer, Barrios was elevated to the full WBC Welterweight champion when Terence Crawford, who held that title, chose to move up to fight at 154 pounds.

“No fighter wants to come across a world title in that manner. It’s just kind of where things are with boxing right now,” Barrios said. “Regardless, I became an elevated champion for a reason. I got myself into that position, all the work I put in, all the fights at welterweight, so I’m still very proud. Now it’s just my job to move forward, defend the belt as a champion and prove to everybody why I was the elevated champion for a reason.”

BECOMING A FATHER

“El Azteca” shared some exciting personal news last year, revealing he was about to become a father for the first time.

Barrios said he has enjoyed having his family around him as he trains in Las Vegas.

“She’s great. I’ve been enjoying every second of it, learning how to be a dad,” Barrios said. “She’s good. She’s healthy. They’re close by right now, and it’s been helping out a lot. Now I’ve been thinking about longevity, especially with boxing. I want to take care of myself more than anything because I want to be around as long as I can to watch this little bundle of love and happiness grow.”

Tickets for the fight are still available and can be purchased by visiting the SeatGeek website.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 21 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com