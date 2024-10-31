INSIDE THE RING: Mario Barrios to defend title on Netflix

Fight night is quickly approaching for San Antonio’s world champion Mario Barrios.

Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) will face Abel Ramos (28-6-2, 22 KOs) on Friday, November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The 12-round bout, which can be seen live on Netflix, will be for Barrios’ WBC welterweight championship belt.

Recommended Videos

KSAT 12 Sports caught up with “El Azteca” earlier this week from this training camp in Las Vegas.

“I feel we’re right on track with where we want to be for this fight,” said Barrios. “I’m fighting Abel Ramos. He’s a veteran, he’s been in there with some of the best welterweights in the division. There hasn’t been a fight I’ve seen him in where he didn’t make it competitive and he has a chance to be a world champion come November 15th. I know he isn’t taking it lightly so I’m doing whatever I can to prepare myself for the best possible Abel that anyone has seen.”

The night will conclude with Jake Paul facing Mike Tyson in eight two-minute rounds, a fight that was rescheduled from the summer after Tyson suffered a health scare during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May.

You can see more with Mario Barrios Sunday during Instant Replay starting at 11 p.m.

Mario “El Azteca” Barrios in the lab ahead of his Welterweight bout against Abel Ramos for the WBC World Title!🥊 @Boxer_Barrios



Tune in LIVE Friday, November 15th for FREE on Netflix!



-#PaulTyson

Friday, November 15th

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

Live on @netflix pic.twitter.com/Sj5U3h9ySu — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) October 28, 2024

Tickets for the fight are still available and can be purchased by visiting the SeatGeek website.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 21 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com