Sports

INSIDE THE RING: Mario Barrios to defend title on Netflix

San Antonio’s world champion boxer will be featured on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mario Barrios trains in Las Vegas for his upcoming Netflix fight on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. (KSAT 12)

Fight night is quickly approaching for San Antonio’s world champion Mario Barrios.

Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) will face Abel Ramos (28-6-2, 22 KOs) on Friday, November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The 12-round bout, which can be seen live on Netflix, will be for Barrios’ WBC welterweight championship belt.

KSAT 12 Sports caught up with “El Azteca” earlier this week from this training camp in Las Vegas.

“I feel we’re right on track with where we want to be for this fight,” said Barrios. “I’m fighting Abel Ramos. He’s a veteran, he’s been in there with some of the best welterweights in the division. There hasn’t been a fight I’ve seen him in where he didn’t make it competitive and he has a chance to be a world champion come November 15th. I know he isn’t taking it lightly so I’m doing whatever I can to prepare myself for the best possible Abel that anyone has seen.”

The night will conclude with Jake Paul facing Mike Tyson in eight two-minute rounds, a fight that was rescheduled from the summer after Tyson suffered a health scare during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May.

You can see more with Mario Barrios Sunday during Instant Replay starting at 11 p.m.

Tickets for the fight are still available and can be purchased by visiting the SeatGeek website.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 21 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com

About the Author
Daniel Villanueva headshot

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

