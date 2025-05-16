Brahmas to face Showboats in second-to-last home game of season

SAN ANTONIO – After a tough 32-24 loss to the D.C. Defenders last Friday night at the Alamodome, San Antonio Brahmas Interim Head Coach Payton Pardee stated that the team needs to and will be better moving forward.

Your @XFLBrahmas are back in town and getting settled in to the team hotel ahead of tomorrow night’s home game against the Memphis Showboats! 🐂🏈 You’ll hear from them tonight on @ksatnews & @KsatSportsNow on how they’re prepared for this game. #HornsForward #UFL pic.twitter.com/smOxxZF9he — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) May 15, 2025

As the Brahmas team buses arrived in San Antonio on Thursday, the KSAT Sports team asked how they plan to attack their next opponent.

San Antonio is looking for their first home win of the season against the Memphis Showboats (1-6).

“I am so proud of our football team, this has been our best week of preparation, really the entire season, including camp,” said Pardee. “I think the response, the energy and the attention to detail, as far as execution is concerned, have been phenomenal all week.”

“The guys on the team are hungry; we put in a lot of great work this week on the field and in the meeting rooms, and I feel like we have a great game plan,” said quarterback Kevin Hogan in part. “We just want to bring a win for ourselves and for the fans here in San Antonio. We know how much football means to this city, and we want to just do our best to try and bring a celebration tomorrow night, and we have another one here at the end of the year. If we can go on a little run here towards the end of the year and play the way we’re capable of playing, I think it’ll put a lot of smiles on people’s faces.”

Friday night’s promotion for the game is “Hats off to Heroes” night, which honors first responders.

The first 2,000 fans who enter the Alamodome will receive a limited edition yellow Brahmas hat ahead of the game, scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.