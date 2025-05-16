Skip to main content
Brahmas to face Showboats in second-to-last home game of season

The first 2,000 fans who enter the Alamodome on Friday receive a limited edition Brahmas hat

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: Brahmas, San Antonio, Sports, KSAT Sports Now

SAN ANTONIO – After a tough 32-24 loss to the D.C. Defenders last Friday night at the Alamodome, San Antonio Brahmas Interim Head Coach Payton Pardee stated that the team needs to and will be better moving forward.

As the Brahmas team buses arrived in San Antonio on Thursday, the KSAT Sports team asked how they plan to attack their next opponent.

San Antonio is looking for their first home win of the season against the Memphis Showboats (1-6).

“I am so proud of our football team, this has been our best week of preparation, really the entire season, including camp,” said Pardee. “I think the response, the energy and the attention to detail, as far as execution is concerned, have been phenomenal all week.”

“The guys on the team are hungry; we put in a lot of great work this week on the field and in the meeting rooms, and I feel like we have a great game plan,” said quarterback Kevin Hogan in part. “We just want to bring a win for ourselves and for the fans here in San Antonio. We know how much football means to this city, and we want to just do our best to try and bring a celebration tomorrow night, and we have another one here at the end of the year. If we can go on a little run here towards the end of the year and play the way we’re capable of playing, I think it’ll put a lot of smiles on people’s faces.”

Friday night’s promotion for the game is “Hats off to Heroes” night, which honors first responders.

The first 2,000 fans who enter the Alamodome will receive a limited edition yellow Brahmas hat ahead of the game, scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

About the Author
Nick Mantas headshot

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

