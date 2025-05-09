San Antonio Brahmas believe playoff hopes aren’t dead, Beckett reveals game plan

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Brahmas (1-5) pulled up to their hotel the afternoon before Friday’s primetime kick-off against the D.C. Defenders (4-2).

The big question going into this Week 7 tilt: can the Brahmas replicate their Week 4 win over the Defenders to sweep the regular-season series?

Brahmas’ linebacker Tavante Beckett says the team believes their Week 7 contest will be the first domino to fall in San Antonio’s playoff quest. The Brahmas handed the Defenders their first loss of the season three weeks ago.

“I know they took some things personally that last game, there was a lot of trash talking, but at the end of the day, we’ve just got to be us and we’ll get the win,” said Beckett.

“Everyone knows the urgency that we have, because we’ve still got a chance. A lot of people are not talking about it. If we finish 4-2 in conference, we’ll be in there. We just have to win out and we believe we can win out.”

The Defenders have a narrow lead in the XFL Conference with a 2-1 league record, with one game in hand over the Battlehawks and Renegades, who are all 2-2 in XFL Conference action.

While the Brahmas are on the outside of the playoff picture, looking in with a 1-2 conference record, San Antonio hopes to win out for an improbable playoff berth.

The Brahmas and Defenders kick off Friday at 7 p.m. inside the Alamodome.

After the Defenders, San Antonio hosts the Showboats, then the Brahmas visit the Battlehawks for what will be considered a San Antonio home game.

The Brahmas’ regular-season finale will see the Renegades visit the Alamo City.

