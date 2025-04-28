San Antonio Brahmas suffer horrendous home opener

SAN ANTONIO – What was supposed to be an exciting day for San Antonio Brahmas fans with their 2025 home opener quickly turned into a day of frustration. After four weeks of watching the team fall to 1-3 on the road, fans got to see up close and personal what’s plagued the play of their United Football League team.

The Brahmas’ offense didn’t get a first down until the second quarter. Leading to a performance that only saw them score three points, their lowest point total all season.

Interim head coach Payton Pardee is looking at the frustrating day as a learning experience for his team.

“We need to, as a team, trust what we’re doing,” said Coach Pardee. “I know that they do. And then with that, we need to, as coaches, put them in good positions to where they can execute and make plays. So with that, I think it was just inconsistency. You know, it’s really tough when you’re starting your opening drive, when a sack occurs, you know that kind of puts you behind the sticks. And from there, you have to dig your way out.”

FINAL: Houston Roughnecks 27, San Antonio Brahmas 3. Not the home opener that your Brahmas and their fans were hoping for, still a lot to clean up as this season progresses. Hear from the team tonight on @ksatnews at 10 p.m. 🐂🏈 @KsatSportsNow #SanAntonio #HornsForward pic.twitter.com/3EcDLklbtV — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) April 27, 2025

For starting quarterback and San Antonio native Kellen Mond, this homecoming and home opener couldn’t have gone worse. He completed only four of his nine passes for 35 yards and an interception, getting benched for backup quarterback Jarrett Guarantano in the third quarter.

“When you take a sack on the first play of the game and it goes to 2nd and 17 (yards) or whatever, it’s a horrible start,” said Mond. “But you know we had drops, we had three points at least in the red zone, and I throw an interception thinking I have the short post (route) behind him, and the safety gets over there. So I mean, it’s just not clean play with anybody around.”

Coach Pardee wouldn’t say distinctly that Mond will be the starting quarterback moving forward, saying the team will have to evaluate both quarterbacks during this week’s practices.

The Brahmas will be on the road against the Birmingham Stallions, kicking off at 3 p.m. next Sunday.