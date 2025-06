Brewers trade RHP Aaron Civale to the White Sox for 1B Andrew Vaughn

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Civale throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, June 2, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers have traded right-hander Aaron Civale and cash to the Chicago White Sox for first baseman Andrew Vaughn.

The Brewers moved quickly after they announced they were removing Civale from their rotation. The pitcher said Thursday he wanted to remain a starter even if it meant leaving Milwaukee.

Recommended Videos

One day later, Civale was traded. The Brewers also are sending $807,000 to the White Sox as part of the deal.

“We’re exploring opportunities for me to get back into a rotation, whether that’s here or elsewhere,” Civale said Thursday on his 30th birthday. “That type of decision is out of my hands. We’re exploring the options to give me the chance to do what I do best, and that’s to go out there and start.”

Civale is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA this season. He has allowed seven runs over 19 innings in four starts since returning from the injured list May 22 after dealing with a strained left hamstring.

The Brewers took Civale out of their rotation because they had a surplus of starters after promoting prospect Jacob Misiorowski, who threw five innings of no-hit ball while helping Milwaukee beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 in his major league debut Thursday.

Milwaukee's rotation also includes Freddy Peralta (5-4, 2.69 ERA), José Quintana (4-1, 2.66 ERA), Quinn Priester (4-2 3.65 ERA) and Chad Patrick (3-6, 3.25 ERA).

Although Civale pitched in relief in two postseason games — one in 2022 with Cleveland and another last year in Milwaukee — all of his regular-season appearances in the major and minor leagues have come in a starting role. Civale, who is 40-37 with a 4.06 ERA in 122 career big league starts, is making $8 million this year and is eligible for free agency at the end of the season.

The Brewers acquired Civale in a July trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, who got him in a 2023 trade-deadline deal with the Cleveland Guardians.

Civale becomes the third former Brewer to join the White Sox in the last month. The White Sox also claimed infielder Vinny Capra off waivers from the Brewers and signed pitcher Tyler Alexander after Milwaukee designated him for assignment.

The 27-year-old Vaughn, who also has made big league starts in right and left field, hit .189 with a .218 on-base percentage, five homers and 19 RBIs in 48 games with Chicago before he was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on May 23. He will report to the Brewers' Triple-A Nashville affiliate.

He has a career average of .248 with a .303 on-base percentage, 77 homers and 293 RBIs in 610 games for the White Sox, who selected him out of the University of California with the third overall pick in the 2019 draft.

In other moves Friday, the Brewers recalled right-hander Grant Anderson and outfielder Drew Avans from Triple-A Nashville. Outfielder Daz Cameron was placed on the paternity list.

___

AP Baseball Writer Jay Cohen in Chicago contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB