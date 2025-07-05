Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt is expected to have season-ending Tommy John surgery
Mike Fitzpatrick
Associated Press
1 / 4
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) walks off the field during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)
NEW YORK – Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt likely needs a second Tommy John surgery that would sideline him for the remainder of this season and much of next year, a huge blow to New York's injury-riddled rotation.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the announcement Saturday before his team's Subway Series game against the New York Mets at Citi Field.