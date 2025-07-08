Skip to main content
Southland Conference Football Opening Drive coming back to San Antonio in late July

All 10 programs will be featured in a preview of the 2025 football season

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

The Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Southland Conference announced Monday that the season preview show, the Southland Conference Opening Drive, is returning to San Antonio.

The two-day media event will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and will feature all 10 Southland Conference football programs, their head coaches and student-athletes while previewing the upcoming 2025 fall season.

The dates for the event, July 20 and July 21, will be in conjunction with the annual Texas High School Coaches Association Conference, which will connect coaches throughout the state with the coaching staffs of the Southland Conference.

KSAT Sports will have continued coverage of the Southland Conference Opening Drive and the THSCA Conference later this month.

