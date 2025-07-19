Parry makes the first hole-in-one at this year's British Open

England's John Parry lines up a putt on the 2nd green during the third round of the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

PORTRUSH – The British Open at Royal Portrush has had its first hole-in-one.

English golfer John Parry hit an 8-iron at the 192-yard No. 13 that landed at the front of the green, took a couple of bounces and hopped straight into the cup.

There were big celebrations on the tee, with Parry congratulated by playing partner Justin Leonard, the 1997 Open champion.

“The atmosphere was absolutely amazing,” Parry said after shooting a 4-under 67 in the third round to be 3 under for the tournament.

The 38-year-old Parry guessed it was “about” the 10th hole-in-one of his career.

“Definitely the best one, 100%,” he said.

Parry is making his second appearance at a British Open, after St. Andrews in 2022.

