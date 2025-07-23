College football coaches share wisdom at Texas high school coaches’ convention

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 football season is right around the corner.

NFL players are reporting to training camps this week and here in the Alamo City, thousands of coaches from across the state met for the annual Texas High School Coaches Association Convention.

Over 18,000 people attended this year’s conference, ESPN reports, the second-largest in its history.

The conference has numerous speakers including college football coaches.

KSAT Sports Now began streaming some of the press conferences held at the convention.

We began with the Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday.

On Tuesday, we featured Texas State Bobcat head football coach G.J. Kinne.

Make sure to check out more of the coaches press conferences every day during KSAT Sports Now, streaming live Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.