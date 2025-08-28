Dallas Cowboys trade 3-time All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons to Green Bay Packers

(Jessica Tobias, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons smiles during practice at NFL football minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias)

Three-time All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons has been traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter also said the Packers and Parsons have reached an agreement on a four-year, $188 million contract.

Recommended Videos

The contract includes $120 million fully guaranteed at signing, making Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

According to Schefter, the Cowboys receive defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks in the trade.

A complete statement from Parsons can be read below.

Statement from Micah Parsons. pic.twitter.com/gEopXDwAWZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.