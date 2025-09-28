Athletics will wear 'Sacramento' on their alternate jerseys in the 2026 season

Athletics' Jacob Wilson takes first base after getting hit by a pitch from Kansas City Royals pitcher Carlos Estvez, not shown, during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis)

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – After spending this season in California’s capital city without acknowledging that on their uniforms, the Athletics on Sunday announced they will have “Sacramento” written on gold alternate jerseys in 2026.

The A’s were in Oakland for 57 seasons through 2024, but plan to move to Las Vegas beginning in 2028. They’re using Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, the home of the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate (the River Cats), for at least three seasons until a proposed ballpark in Vegas is built.

Officially known as simply the Athletics in 2025, the team did take criticism for not fully embracing its temporary home. The “Sacramento” gold alternate jerseys could temper some of that criticism.

“The new ‘Sacramento’ jersey is our way of … saying thank you to the fans, businesses and community leaders who helped bring Major League Baseball to town,” A’s President Marc Badain said in a news release.

The A’s will wear the “Sacramento” jerseys for Saturday home games and possibly other games as well next season.

