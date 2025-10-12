McCown throws 3 first-half TD passes, UTSA builds big early lead and cruises past Rice 61-13

(Wade Payne, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved)

FILE: UTSA quarterback Owen McCown looks to throw to a receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

SAN ANTONIO – Owen McCown threw three first-half touchdown passes as UTSA rolled to an 61-13 rout over Rice on Saturday night.

McCown completed 15 of 21 passes for 236 yards and connected with AJ Wilson, Devin McCuin and DJ Allen Jr. for scores. The trio of receivers combined for eight receptions for 194 yards for UTSA (3-3, 1-1 American).

UTSA’s Robert Henry Jr. opened the scoring with a short-touchdown run and Will Henderson broke loose for a 43-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to help UTSA take a 38-10 lead into the break.

Henderson added a 57-yard TD run in the third quarter and finished with 115 yards rushing on just five carries. Henry had 64 yards on 12 carries.

Kendrick Blackshire had a 17-yard pick-6 and Shad Banks Jr. scored on a 41-yard fumble return for the Roadrunners.

Daelen Alexander had 129 yards rushing on 12 carries that included a 57-yard touchdown run for Rice (3-4, 1-3). Four quarterbacks for the Owls were a combined 10-of-19 passing for 79 yards.

