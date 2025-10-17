Joe Flacco latest vintage performance has the Bengals back in the mix in the AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco looks to throw a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cincinnati ,Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Joe Flacco looks like he’s ready to lead another AFC North team on an improbable run.

Just 10 days after Flacco arrived in Cincinnati, he beat Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers in an unlikely shootout between 40-year-old quarterbacks Thursday night.

Recommended Videos

Flacco threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bengals to a 33-31 comeback victory over Pittsburgh.

That left Bengals fans chanting: “Thank you, Cleveland!”

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin made it clear this week he wasn’t happy the Browns traded Flacco, a Super Bowl MVP with Baltimore 13 years ago, to a division rival. Tomlin criticized Browns general manager Andrew Berry, saying the trade “doesn’t make sense.”

Flacco proved Tomlin had good reason to hate the deal.

Even though the Bengals (3-4) lost to Green Bay last week in Flacco’s first start, the team finished strong and the offense had reason for optimism. It carried over against Pittsburgh (4-2).

Flacco revived the passing attack, which features All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. That opened up the run game for Chase Brown, who had 106 yards against the Steelers.

“From Day 1, he’s been impressive his ability to recall the plays,” Brown said about Flacco. “And not only that, but to step into these big games. ... He’s played in the NFL for 18 years. He’s extremely poised. You see him in the building early every day. He pushes everyone to work harder and fix their routine and see whatever they could do to help this team. It’s been amazing to see what he can do the last two weeks.”

Flacco targeted Chase 23 times. That’s not a typo. Chase caught 16 of those passes for 161 yards and one score.

“It’s fun having him,” Chase said. “He knew what he was doing right from the jump. He's giving me opportunities.”

Flacco came off his couch in November two years ago, led the Browns to the playoffs by going 4-1 down the stretch and won the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

After spending 2024 with the Colts, he returned to Cleveland this year but his second stint ended quickly. Flacco threw two touchdown passes and six interceptions in four games, losing three. The Browns benched him for rookie Dillon Gabriel and then traded him away.

Flacco replaced Jake Browning, who lost all three of his starts filling in for Joe Burrow.

Now, he has Bengals fans believing in a turnaround after the team snapped a four-game losing streak.

One fan held a sign that read: “We trust in Joe 2.0.”

With the injury-riddled Baltimore Ravens off to a 1-5 start and the Browns also 1-5, Cincinnati's victory made it a two-team race for the division. The Bengals host the winless Jets next week and then have another home game against the Bears. They could be 5-4 heading into a bye and then return to face the Steelers on the road on Nov. 16.

Flacco has given them hope that a playoff run is still possible. And, Burrow could return in time to take them there.

In a game the Bengals had to win, Flacco was slinging it all over the field, picking apart Pittsburgh’s secondary. When the Steelers double-covered Chase and Higgins, he threw a perfect ball down the middle to Andrei Iosivas for a 37-yard gain.

But Flacco’s best — and most surprising play — came when he used his legs, keeping the ball on a read option for a 12-yard gain.

“It felt good. I can’t lie,” he said. “This game is so great and sometimes when you’ve played it for so long, you can lose some of that energy for it but it’s all about your mind and telling yourself it’s one of the best things in the world and if you can stay excited about what you’re doing, you can do it for as along as you want.”

How did Flacco, a father of four boys and one daughter, plan to celebrate the big win? By going to sleep, of course.

“Man, I’ve been ready,” he said.

___

On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl