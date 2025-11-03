Spurs rookie guard Dylan Harper leaves game vs. Suns with calf injury San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) in action during a preseason NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AJ Mast, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) PHOENIX – San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper left Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns because of a left calf injury.
The 6-foot-6 guard was playing defense against Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards when he tried to jump around him to deflect an incoming pass midway through the second quarter. He immediately started limping and eventually left the game.
The
No. 2 overall pick out of Rutgers played well over the first five games of his NBA career, averaging 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He finished Sunday’s game with 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting over 11 minutes.
The Suns
won 130-118, handing the Spurs their first loss of the season.
