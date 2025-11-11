Hurricanes rookie Charles Alexis Legault has surgery to repair torn tendons after skate cut injury Buffalo Sabres Jack Quinn is knocked to the ice by Carolina Hurricanes Charles Alexis Legault (62) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas, front, drives past Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Charles Alexis Legault in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Sabres Jack Quinn is knocked to the ice by Carolina Hurricanes Charles Alexis Legault (62) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
RALEIGH, N.C. – Carolina Hurricanes rookie defenseman Charles Alexis Legault had surgery to repair multiple torn extensor tendons in his right hand after getting cut by a skate blade during a game over the weekend in Toronto.
General manager Eric Tulsky announced Tuesday that the operation was completed on Monday by Dr. Harrison Tuttle at Raleigh Orthopaedic.
Legault’s
hand was sliced by one of Nick Robertson’s skates during a scrum at the end of the first period, while the Maple Leafs forward was prone on the ice following a hit.
The team put Legault on injured reserve and said he was expected to miss 3-4 months. The Hurricanes in a statement thanked the Leafs’ medical staff for swift and decisive assistance in triage care of the injury.
Legault, 22, played in his first eight NHL games this season as injuries piled up on the blue line for Carolina.
___
AP NHL:
https://apnews.com/hub/nhl
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Plane reportedly carrying aid to Jamaica crashes in neighborhood pond ▶ 0:27 Plane reportedly carrying aid to Jamaica crashes in neighborhood pond State trooper injured, multiple detained after stolen vehicle chase from McMullen to Bexar County ▶ 0:59 State trooper injured, multiple detained after stolen vehicle chase from McMullen to Bexar County Here's the moment all 3 ex-SAPD officers charged in Melissa Perez’s killing were found not guilty ▶ 1:45 Here's the moment all 3 ex-SAPD officers charged in Melissa Perez’s killing were found not guilty San Antonio Pets Alive! warns of unauthorized GoFundMe page ▶ 1:23 San Antonio Pets Alive! warns of unauthorized GoFundMe page David Elder tries entrees, drinks and desserts at Salsita at the Rim ▶ 1:29 David Elder tries entrees, drinks and desserts at Salsita at the Rim Group of Democrats strikes deal with GOP to end shutdown ▶ 1:17 Group of Democrats strikes deal with GOP to end shutdown Family says recovery process has been 'overwhelming' after fire engulfed apartment ▶ 1:44 Family says recovery process has been 'overwhelming' after fire engulfed apartment Do you know how to do CPR? Here’s a simple lesson ▶ 1:36 Do you know how to do CPR? Here’s a simple lesson Southwest pilot tells passengers: 'You should really call your senator' ▶ 0:30 Southwest pilot tells passengers: 'You should really call your senator' 1 treated for smoke inhalation after fire destroys NW Side apartment building ▶ 0:53 1 treated for smoke inhalation after fire destroys NW Side apartment building Mayor Jones won’t say if she still wants second Spurs arena election for San Antonio voters ▶ 1:07 Mayor Jones won’t say if she still wants second Spurs arena election for San Antonio voters Texas Game Wardens to adapt K-9 training after Hill Country floods ▶ 1:41 Texas Game Wardens to adapt K-9 training after Hill Country floods Some SA flights canceled this weekend as FAA flight restrictions affect nation ▶ 0:46 Some SA flights canceled this weekend as FAA flight restrictions affect nation Leaks found under Memorial High School cause smelly hallways, student complaints ▶ 1:17 Leaks found under Memorial High School cause smelly hallways, student complaints What is vibe coding? ▶ 0:36 What is vibe coding? ‘It feels like I’m failing’: Mom on SNAP benefits struggles to feed kids ▶ 1:43 ‘It feels like I’m failing’: Mom on SNAP benefits struggles to feed kids Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions about a timeline for the new Spurs arena ▶ 0:50 Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions about a timeline for the new Spurs arena WATCH-Myrta Romanos leaves Bexar County Jail after charges connected to 2023 killings were dismissed ▶ 0:27 WATCH-Myrta Romanos leaves Bexar County Jail after charges connected to 2023 killings were dismissed Fall temperature roller coaster hits the Alamo City starting this weekend ▶ 0:32 Fall temperature roller coaster hits the Alamo City starting this weekend Federal worker volunteers at food bank amid government shut down ▶ 0:48 Federal worker volunteers at food bank amid government shut down Bystanders capture UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport ▶ 1:08 Bystanders capture UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport Christopher Preciado’s mother accused in couple’s shooting deaths has charges dismissed ▶ 0:53 Christopher Preciado’s mother accused in couple’s shooting deaths has charges dismissed Investigators find multiple violations at SA mental health treatment center ▶ 0:46 Investigators find multiple violations at SA mental health treatment center Car crashes into home on North Side ▶ 0:36 Car crashes into home on North Side Third Trader Joe’s grocery store in SA opens on the Northwest Side ▶ 0:55 Third Trader Joe’s grocery store in SA opens on the Northwest Side Previous photo Next photo