Lamb says casino visit led to curfew violation with fellow Cowboys receiver Pickens Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, left, celebrates his touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens tries to get past Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, left, celebrates his touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
FRISCO, Texas – CeeDee Lamb says he and fellow Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens were benched for the first series of a 33-16 victory at Las Vegas because they were at a casino past curfew.
Lamb told reporters Thursday that he and Pickens had dinner and a few drinks at the Red Rock Casino the night before the Monday night meeting with the Raiders.
The 2023 All-Pro made the comments to reporters at his locker after a larger media session just outside the locker room at Cowboys headquarters. Pickens also spoke to reporters outside the locker room, but didn't get into any details of the benching by coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Lamb and Pickens entered the game on the second Dallas possession, and each scored a touchdown. Pickens tied his career high with nine catches and had 144 yards receiving. It was the third 100-yard game of his first season with the Cowboys following an offseason trade with Pittsburgh.
Lamb addressed the subject because he wanted to refute reports on social media that he was seen throwing up at the casino.
