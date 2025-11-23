Pulisic scores and Maignan saves a penalty as Milan beats Inter in Serie A derby

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

MILAN – Christian Pulisic scored in his first start for more than a month and Mike Maignan saved a penalty as AC Milan beat Inter Milan 1-0 in a thrilling derby on Sunday.

Milan's win prevented its city rival from going joint top of Serie A.

Recommended Videos

That left Roma as sole leader after Gian Piero Gasperini’s side won 3-1 at Cremonese earlier in the day.

Roma has 27 points, two more than Milan and Napoli and three more than Inter and Bologna.

Maignan was named player of the match, an accolade Pulisic agreed with.

“100%. I just scored an easy goal, he saved us maybe 10 times,” Pulisic said. “For me, it's my job, I have to score goals. I was in the right place at the right time.”

Pulisic had returned from injury in Milan’s last match, coming on in the 70th minute and almost scoring a late winner in the 2-2 draw at Parma.

The United States international had been Milan’s best player until his injury and proved he was back to that form when he pounced in the 54th minute. Youssouf Fofana stole the ball off Hakan Çalhanoğlu in midfield and sent Alexis Saelemaekers on a rapid counterattack. His effort was saved by Yann Sommer but Pulisic tapped in the rebound.

Inter had hit the woodwork twice before that goal and was offered a golden opportunity to level when it was awarded a penalty after Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic stepped on Marcus Thuram’s foot.

However, Maignan saved Çalhanoğlu’s effort.

Gasperini goes from screaming to beaming

Roma coach Gasperini went from screaming on the sidelines to beaming from the stands in a matter of minutes.

That was because Roma netted two goals shortly after he was sent off to seal the win that sent it back to the top of Serie A.

Cremonese had proved tricky opponents for a number of sides this season and it took several impressive saves from Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar to keep it at bay.

Roma took the lead with its first real chance of the match. Manu Koné played a one-two with Lorenzo Pellegrini before finding Matías Soulé on the edge of the area and he curled a fantastic strike into the bottom left corner.

Svilar pushed a Cremonese strike onto the woodwork and the hosts also had a penalty revoked on video review on the stroke of halftime after a ball struck the arm of Roma defender Gianluca Mancini.

The referee confirmed the handball was “not punishable” as Mancini’s arm had been flush with his body.

Gasperini was sent off in the 62nd minute. The Roma coach was furious after being booked for dissent and repeatedly screamed “I didn’t say anything” — earning him a second yellow card. He was still screaming as he stormed off.

Two minutes later Roma doubled its lead as the ball pinged around the area before falling to substitute Evan Ferguson to curl in for his first goal for the club.

Gasperini may not have been in position to see that goal but he was shown on television full of smiles after Roma’s third, in the 69th.

Wesley sprung the offside trap to run onto Stephan El Shaarawy’s through ball and slot it past the onrushing Emil Audero.

Francesco Folino headed in a late consolation for Cremonese.

Relegation fight

Mateo Pellegrino scored twice to help Parma win 2-1 at Hellas Verona in a crucial relegation fight.

Parma moved three points above the drop zone while Verona slipped to bottom place, three points from safety.

Lecce is only two points above the drop after losing 2-0 at Lazio.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer