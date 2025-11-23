UT Rio Grande Valley beats East Texas A&M 33-14 in Southland Conference regular-season finale

EDINBURG, Texas – Eddie Lee Marburger threw two touchdown passes, Nathan Denney ran for 158 yards and UT Rio Grande Valley beat East Texas A&M 33-14 on Saturday night in a Southland Conference regular-season finale.

UT Rio Grande Valley (9-3, 5-3) has won three straight games and finished tied for third place with Lamar in the conference standings.

Logic Hudgens had a 52-yard pick-6 late in the first quarter and Marburger threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Ismael Smith Flores to help the Vaqueros build a 20-7 halftime lead. Marburger added a 4-yard touchdown pass to Kyran Lee early in the fourth quarter.

Marburger completed 17 of 22 passes for 141 yards. Brysen Gardner made all four of his field-goal attempts for the Vaqueros.

Eric Rodriquez and Jack Jacobs were a combined 20-of-40 passing for 187 yards for the Lions. Rodriquez threw two interceptions. Jacobs threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Daniels in the fourth quarter.

EJ Oakmon’s 1-yard touchdown run capped an 18-play, 80-yard drive on the opening drive for East Texas A&M (3-9, 3-5), which has lost four of its last five games.

