Spurs rookie guard Dylan Harper is active vs. Blazers after missing 3 1/2 weeks with calf injury San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper, right, drives against Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) PORTLAND, Ore. – San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper is active for Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers after missing 3 1/2 weeks because of a left calf injury.
The 6-foot-6 Harper — who was
the No. 2 overall pick in last summer’s draft out of Rutgers — played well over the first six games of his NBA career before the injury. He averaged 14 points, four rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, all off the bench.
He was hurt on Nov. 2
in a game against the Phoenix Suns, limping off the court after trying to swat away a pass while playing defense.
The Spurs have an 11-5 record coming into Wednesday’s game despite injuries to multiple key players. All-Star forward Victor Wembanyama (calf) and second-year guard Stephon Castle (hip) are out of the lineup against the Trail Blazers.
