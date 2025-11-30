Aaron Rodgers briefly leaves game after getting bloodied on sack by Joey Bosa Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks to the sideline to be check out for injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks to the sideline to be check out for injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws against Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
PITTSBURGH – Aaron Rodgers briefly left Pittsburgh's game against Buffalo early in the third quarter to be checked for an injury after he sacked by Joey Bosa, a hit that left the 41-year-old Steelers quarterback with a bloody nose.
Rodgers, who is playing with a broken left wrist, was hit hard by Bosa on the first play of the second half. Rodgers fumbled and the ball was scooped up by Bills cornerback Christian Benford, who raced 17 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.
Rodgers laid face-down on the turf at Acrisure Stadium before getting up and jogging to the sideline. He shook his right hand before going into the medical tent to be evaluated. Rodgers stayed in the tent for around 10 minutes but returned for Pittsburgh's next series with a bandage on his nose.
Mason Rudolph filled in during Rodgers' short absence and threw an interception that the Bills converted into points when Josh Allen hit Keon Coleman for a touchdown.
