International talent, experience drive historic 7-0 start for St. Mary’s women’s basketball

SAN ANTONIO – St. Mary’s women’s basketball has never started a season better than its current 7-0 record — but they are not getting comfortable.

Pollsters are starting to take notice, with the team recieving votes for the first time in seven years.

“Don’t get comfortable,” said senior guard Aina Maynou, “We’ve been saying that in the locker room a lot.”

Instead of taking a 10-day break between games, they scheduled a Division I exhibition against Incarnate Word on Thursday afternoon.

Incarnate Word was victorious 65-48, in what was a tune-up game for both squads.

As St. Mary’s looks to continue its historic season, the Rattlers are leaning on their experienced and diverse roster, which features seven international players.

“They’re taught differently, and to be quite honest, they’re taught really good fundamental, team basketball,” coach Valerie Huizar said. “They’ve played with a shot clock since they were 13 years old. I love hearing their opinions.”

“It’s a nice mix between the two, because some are speeding others up and there’s others slowing us down,” sophomore forward Raynne Malik said. “I think it’s a good influence from both sides for sure.”

“Coach Val, she always (tells us) the play, but we actually create for her sometimes, so I will say it’s a little it’s 50/50,” senior guard Quezie Bertoni said.

St. Mary’s has two players recruited from the Alamo City, and San Antonio native coach Huizar loves that they get to play on this diverse team.

“I never had an international teammate,” Huizar said. “So the fact that our San Antonio kids get to experience teammates from Spain, from Canada, Brazil, Australia, it’s just a great experience.”

The Rattlers next face No. 4 Texas Woman’s at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Denton, Texas.

It’s St. Mary’s chance to prove they’re the real deal after receiving votes in the national poll for the first time in seven years.