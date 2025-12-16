Aaron Rodgers and Steelers freeze out Dolphins, stay atop AFC North with 28-15 win

Pittsburgh Steelers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11), Aaron Rodgers (8) and Troy Fautanu (76) celebrate after Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a touchdown pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH – It felt a little bit like Green Bay. And for Aaron Rodgers, it looked a little like Green Bay, too.

Frigid conditions. High stakes. The number of games dwindling.

During the four-time MVP's long run with the Packers, this was the time of year that Rodgers thrived. And while Pittsburgh is not Green Bay and the 2025 version of Rodgers is not quite the 2015 version, he offered a reminder on Monday night against Miami that there's still life in his 42-year-old right arm, and in his maddeningly hot-and-cold team.

Rodgers passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns and Pittsburgh kept its grasp on the top spot in the AFC North with a clinical 28-15 victory over the Dolphins, who were eliminated from playoff contention.

While Rodgers wasn't quite in what he called a “flow state,” he certainly looked comfortable while becoming the oldest quarterback in league history to complete at least 85% of his passes. Rodgers connected on 23 of 27 against the Dolphins, including third-quarter touchdown throws of 19 yards to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and 28 yards to DK Metcalf.

“I think he’s the best quarterback to ever play this game,” said Valdes-Scantling, who played alongside Rodgers with the Packers and signed with Pittsburgh's practice squad earlier this season. “I don’t care if he’s 65 years old or not, he can still spin the ball and he’s always playing chess with the defense.”

Throwing short passes that got the ball out of his hands quickly, Rodgers was fine working underneath and letting Pittsburgh's skill position players do the work. Running back Kenneth Gainwell had 126 total yards, including a team-high seven receptions. Metcalf's touchdown catch — he shoved former Steeler Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the way en route to the end zone — came on a pass between two defenders that echoed Rodgers in his prime.

The Steelers (8-6) maintained their one-game lead over Baltimore in the division with three weeks to go. As spotty as Pittsburgh has looked at times, everything remains on the table as Christmas approaches.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been a part of stuff like this,” said Rodgers, who last made the playoffs in 2021. “Nothing changes. It’s just, I feel real comfortable in this environment.”

Done Dolphins

Miami (6-8) saw its slim playoff hopes vanish in the chill as its four-game winning streak was snapped. The Dolphins prepped by practicing in the snow at nearby Robert Morris University over the weekend, but it didn't help.

While Miami took a 3-0 lead during a sluggish first half on Riley Patterson's career-long 54-yard field goal, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' offense had no answer once Rodgers heated up.

Tagovailoa completed 22 of 28 passes for 254 yards with two garbage-time touchdowns to Darren Waller and his NFL-leading 15th interception. De'Von Achane, who had powered Miami's recovering from a 1-6 start, ran for 60 yards and caught six passes for 68 more but was a nonfactor during the middle portion of the game, when the Steelers scored touchdowns on four straight possessions to remain unbeaten at home on Monday nights since 1992.

Tagovailoa remained winless in games where the temperature at kickoff was under 40 degrees. Miami had minus-20 yards of total offense in the third quarter.

“It's disapppointing we didn't get the outcome we wanted to, and everything that goes on with the playoffs," Tagovailoa said. “When you start the season the way we did, we made it hard on ourselves.”

Winning without Watt

Pittsburgh won for the second time in 13 tries without outside linebacker T.J. Watt during the perennial All-Pro's nine-year career. Watt is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a collapsed lung sustained during a dry-needling treatment last week.

For a night anyway, Watt's absence didn't matter. Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward paid tribute to his teammate after collecting one of Pittsburgh's four sacks. The 36-year-old Heyward stood up and attempted to emulate Heyward's signature leg kick, though Heyward said he probably didn't get his leg up high enough.

“We've got all the confidence in our guys to go out there and play a hell of a game,” linebacker Patrick Queen said. “Obviously they did.”

It helped that Asante Samuel Jr. thwarted an early Miami drive with an interception, his first for Pittsburgh after joining its practice squad in October, six months after neck surgery.

“It's a blessing (to get a second chance),” Samuel said. “You can't take nothing for granted. None of the hard days. None of the long days. You just take everything and appreciate it.”

McDaniel's future is murky

The Dolphins' improved play of late solidified — temporarily, anyway — coach Mike McDaniel's status. With the playoffs out of reach, Miami will turn its attention to the future, one that might not include the bespectacled 42-year-old whose idiosyncratic approach may be wearing thin.

“We have three (more) opportunities with this team," McDaniel said. “I think really the character of the locker room has been tested all year. My expectation is that we're going to bounce back regardless of how much it hurts.”

Injuries

Dolphins: RB Ollie Gordon II left in the second quarter with a left ankle injury. ... Fitzpatrick went down in the third quarter with a calf injury.

Steelers: LG Isaac Seumalo exited in the third quarter with a triceps injury and did not return. ... OLB Nick Herbig was evaluated for a hamstring injury late.

Up next

Dolphins: Host Cincinnati on Sunday.

Steelers: At Detroit on Sunday.

