Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham signs 5-year extension averaging $7.5M a year

TEMPE, Ariz. – Kenny Dillingham insisted he had no interest in leaving Arizona State. All he wanted was for his program and assistant coaches to get the resources they needed to be successful.

Dillingham got his wish on Saturday, signing a five-year contract extension that will raise his salary to an average of $7.5 million per year and increase the salary pool for his assistants to $11 million — one of the highest in the Big 12.

Recommended Videos

“The support of this season has stepped up a ton. Our university stepped up,” Dillingham told reporters following Saturday’s practice. “What I was fighting for was that long-term commitment to our staff, to our program, to the commitment to try be competitive in this crazy world (of college football).”

Dillingham had been reportedly in the mix for numerous high-profile jobs, insisting after a win against West Virginia on Nov. 15 that he wasn’t going anywhere. The 35-year-old coach's name popped up again when Michigan fired Sherrone Moore last week and Dillingham was honest about using the top job at Michigan to push Arizona State to support the football program even more.

“This was always the goal; secure generational leadership right here at ASU," Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini said in a statement. "We have the right coach and want him to have the tools to do his job in a way that keeps building excitement, connection and winning at ASU. Not only is the Valley activated, but the Sun Devils are about to ignite!”

Dillingham has certainly revitalized Arizona State's program and its fan base.

The former Oregon offensive coordinator and Arizona State alum became the youngest coach in the FBS when he was hired at 32 and, after an injury-plagued first season, led the Sun Devils to the Big 12 championship — their first conference title since 1996. Arizona State went on to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time, earning Dillingham a five-year contract extension that bumped his salary to $5.8 million the first year of the contract.

Injuries hit Arizona State hard this season — notably quarterback Sam Leavitt and All-American Jordyn Tyson — but Dillingham still had his team in contention for a return trip to the Big 12 title game until late in the season.

The Sun Devils sold out every home game this season and finished the regular season 8-4, earning a spot in the Dec. 31 Sun Bowl against Duke.

Now Dillingham and his program have more resources to keep the momentum going.

“Our staff wins. I’ve said this over and over," Dillingham said. "Them and our players are what have got us to this point. They’re a vital piece and I think they deserve to be taken care of.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football