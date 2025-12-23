Dybantsa gets first BYU triple-double since 2016 to lead No. 10 Cougars past Eastern Washington

BYU forward AJ Dybantsa (3) prepares to dunk against Eastern Washington guard Isaiah Moses (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

PROVO, Utah – AJ Dybantsa had 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead No. 10 BYU to a 109-81 victory over Eastern Washington on Monday night.

Dybantsa became the first player with a triple-double for the Cougars since Kyle Collinsworth against UAB on March 16, 2016.

Richie Saunders had 22 points to help BYU (12-1) go unbeaten through a four-game homestand. Kennard Davis Jr. and Robert Wright III added 17 points apiece. Wright also dished out seven assists.

The Cougars shot 61% from the field in the second half and made 16 3-pointers. Davis led the way with a career-high five.

Kiree Huie led Eastern Washington with 17 points. Jojo Anderson and Alton Hamilton IV added 13 apiece for the Eagles (2-11), who lost to a Big 12 opponent for the third time this season.

Dybantsa carried BYU’s offense early, scoring 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 9-of-11 shooting from the free throw line in the first half.

Every point was needed to keep the Cougars a step ahead of Eastern Washington.

The Eagles made eight 3s while shooting 40% from long range before halftime. They cut BYU’s lead to one when Emmett Marquardt and Hamilton buried back-to-back 3-pointers to help trim an eight-point deficit to 47-46.

Saunders hit consecutive 3s in the final minute of the half to put BYU up 53-48 going into the locker room.

The Cougars heated up from the perimeter even more after halftime. Saunders and Dybantsa each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the second half to increase BYU’s lead to 72-56.

Eastern Washington visits Idaho on Jan. 3.

BYU plays at Kansas State on Jan. 3.

