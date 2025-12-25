Dallas center Anthony Davis leaves with groin injury Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis, center, Golden State Warriors center Al Horford, left, and guard Will Richard, right, reach for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard) Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis, center, Golden State Warriors center Al Horford, left, and guard Will Richard, right, reach for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
SAN FRANCISCO – Dallas Mavericks center Anthony Davis suffered a groin injury in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
The Mavericks said Davis would not return to the game because of groin spasms.
Davis exited the Christmas Day matinee at the 8:50 mark of the second quarter after he pulled up trying to run. He went to the bench to be worked on by the medical staff, holding his groin area.
He had three points, three rebounds and two blocked shots in just fewer than 11 minutes of action before the injury.
The big man already missed 16 games with a left calf injury and management of it.
___
AP NBA:
https://apnews.com/NBA
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
From Hill Country flooding to Bexar County wildfires, here are the Top 5 weather events of 2025 ▶ 2:16 From Hill Country flooding to Bexar County wildfires, here are the Top 5 weather events of 2025 US Army veteran from Texas credits wilderness therapy for helping adjust to civilian life ▶ 0:55 US Army veteran from Texas credits wilderness therapy for helping adjust to civilian life Pope Leo’s first Christmas brings a powerful message ▶ 1:16 Pope Leo’s first Christmas brings a powerful message Erica Hernandez talked to Fluffy about his special relationship with San Antonio. ▶ 1:39 Erica Hernandez talked to Fluffy about his special relationship with San Antonio. FBI warns of ‘modern-day terrorism’ as Texas-born extremist group targets youth online ▶ 1:41 FBI warns of ‘modern-day terrorism’ as Texas-born extremist group targets youth online Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:48 Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods Bystander rescues woman trapped after plane crash in Galveston ▶ 0:51 Bystander rescues woman trapped after plane crash in Galveston Here's where letters to Santa go every Christmas ▶ 1:36 Here's where letters to Santa go every Christmas TxDOT begins construction on multi-year US Highway 90 expansion project ▶ 1:21 TxDOT begins construction on multi-year US Highway 90 expansion project Bexar County's Military and Veteran Services Department director placed on leave ▶ 1:30 Bexar County's Military and Veteran Services Department director placed on leave Caught on camera: Shootout between man, BCSO deputies leaves neighborhood shocked ▶ 1:57 Caught on camera: Shootout between man, BCSO deputies leaves neighborhood shocked San Antonio police urge reporting of minor porch thefts ▶ 1:18 San Antonio police urge reporting of minor porch thefts Shoplifter charged with attempted murder after pointing gun at officer ▶ 1:04 Shoplifter charged with attempted murder after pointing gun at officer Woman becomes first wheelchair user to travel to space ▶ 0:45 Woman becomes first wheelchair user to travel to space Gibson Costume Shop, a 100-year-old San Antonio staple, to begin liquidation sales in January ▶ 1:06 Gibson Costume Shop, a 100-year-old San Antonio staple, to begin liquidation sales in January 2 deputies fatally shoot man after he fires at them during domestic disturbance call, BCSO says ▶ 0:58 2 deputies fatally shoot man after he fires at them during domestic disturbance call, BCSO says What parents can do to help children stay safe online ▶ 0:56 What parents can do to help children stay safe online Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 ▶ 0:57 Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 What to know about holiday travel as AAA projects new record ▶ 0:53 What to know about holiday travel as AAA projects new record Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' ▶ 1:51 Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' Service members traveling through San Antonio International for the holidays ▶ 1:08 Service members traveling through San Antonio International for the holidays Salvation Army helps thousands of San Antonio children through Angel Tree program ▶ 0:56 Salvation Army helps thousands of San Antonio children through Angel Tree program Scams targeting San Antonio seniors on the rise, SAPD says ▶ 0:50 Scams targeting San Antonio seniors on the rise, SAPD says West Side neighbors rally to replace stolen Christmas tree ▶ 1:52 West Side neighbors rally to replace stolen Christmas tree Outgoing North East ISD superintendent discusses timing of departure, district’s challenges ahead ▶ 1:14 Outgoing North East ISD superintendent discusses timing of departure, district’s challenges ahead Previous photo Next photo