Wembanyama scores 28 points to lead Spurs past Rockets, 111-99

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates after scoring against Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) and forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

HOUSTON – Victor Wembanyama had 28 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks to help the San Antonio Spurs rally for a 111-99 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

The Spurs trailed by 16 and didn’t have a lead until late in the third quarter. Wembanyama scored nine points, with five free throws, to power an 11-0 run to open the fourth quarter that put the Spurs on top 95-86 with less than eight minutes to go.

A pair of free throws by Alperen Sengun got the Rockets within five before San Antonio used a 10-4 run, with six points from Dylan Harper, to make it 107-96 with about 2 1/2 minutes to play.

Wembanyama’s big game comes after he was 5 of 21 for 14 points in a loss to Houston last week.

The victory gives the Spurs a 2-1 lead in the season series with the final game set for March 8 in San Antonio.

Amen Thompson had 25 points and Kevin Durant added 24 for the Rockets. Sengun had 18 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The Spurs shot 53.7% to help them surge late on a night the Rockets shot just 39.4%. Thompson made just 11 of 23 shots and Sengun was 7 of 20.

The Rockets were up by 11 with about eight minutes left in the third quarter before the Spurs used a 16-4 run to make it 79-78 with about two minutes remaining in the quarter to take their first lead of the game. Keldon Johnson made nine points in that stretch and Harper added four points.

The game was tied after a layup by Stephon Castle late in the third before a dunk by Thompson left the Rockets up 86-84 entering the fourth.

Up Next

Spurs: At Charlotte on Saturday.

Rockets: At Atlanta on Thursday night.

