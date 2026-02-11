Skip to main content
Sports

Tennis Hall of Fame: Federer induction ceremony, watch party sell out in 2 minutes

Associated Press

FILE - Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts with partner Andre Agassi of the United States in their doubles match against Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Rafter of Australia during the Opening Ceremony for the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File) (Aaron Favila, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

NEWPORT, R.I. – The International Tennis Hall of Fame said on Wednesday that Roger Federer’s induction ceremony sold out in two minutes — even after the Hall added thousands more tickets for an outdoor watch party.

“As a small but historic venue, our capacity is limited,” the Hall posted on social media.

The Hall said it anticipated the excitement about the first man to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles, who will be inducted in the Newport-based shrine on Aug. 29 along with broadcaster Mary Carillo. In addition to the 900 tickets originally available for the induction ceremony, the Hall will open its 3,600-seat stadium for a watch party.

Even so, the 4,500 tickets were gone within two minutes, Hall spokeswoman Megan Erbes said.

The Tennis Hall, which is housed in the 19th Century Newport Casino, recently underwent a $3 million renovation to prepare for upcoming induction ceremonies to honor Federer and Serena Williams, who will be eligible next year unless she makes a comeback.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

