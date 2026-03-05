Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
85º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Pearsall ISD employee arrested after cocaine packaged for sale found in her home, sheriff’s office says
Trump fires Homeland Security Secretary Noem after mounting criticism over her leadership
As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Records: Fired SAPD officer was on-duty, left shift early before drunk driving crash
Records: SAPD officer said 124 mph chase that ended in crash was a ‘mistake’
US Rep. Tony Gonzales addresses affair accusations on YouTube show, says he ‘made a mistake’
House Republican leadership urges scandal-ridden Rep. Gonzales to drop out of runoff election
SAPD officer suspended after detectives find woman wanted on felony warrant riding in his car
BCSO: Man dies after retaining wall collapses, buries him in ‘large amount of dirt’ in south Bexar County
3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on Southeast Side, San Antonio police say

Sports

Bills are getting receiver D.J. Moore in a trade with the Bears, AP sources say

John Wawrow

Associated Press

FILE - Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore runs after making a catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game, Jan. 18, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (Jeff Roberson, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Buffalo Bills agreed Thursday to acquire wide receiver D.J. Moore from the Chicago Bears, two people with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press.

Buffalo is sending Chicago a second-round pick in this year’s draft in return for Moore and a fifth-round pick, the people said. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot become official until the start of the new league year Wednesday.

Recommended Videos

Moore is coming off making 50 catches for 682 yards and six touchdowns last season as the Bears made the playoffs in Ben Johnson’s first year as coach. He had been with them since a 2023 trade from Carolina that gave the Panthers the No. 1 pick and the chance to take Bryce Young — and set the stage for Chicago to get its franchise quarterback, Caleb Williams.

Moore, who turns 29 in April, has 608 receptions for 8,213 yards and 41 TDs in eight NFL seasons since getting taken with the 24th pick in the 2018 draft.

He joins the Bills under new coach Joe Brady after quarterback Josh Allen has thrown to a rotating cast of characters at receiver. Last season alone, Allen completed a pass to 16 different teammates.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...