Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
64º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Two deputies involved in north Bexar County shooting, sheriff says
‘Door Kick Challenge’ causing damage, concern in Seguin neighborhood
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants to crack down on 'bad landlords.' First he has to find them
BCSO: Man arrested, accused of shooting at vehicle, hitting bystander’s car in west Bexar County
Game room owner says she thought business was legal following BCSO raid
What’s open, closed on Easter in the San Antonio area
Wanted fugitive with extensive criminal history arrested in Cibolo, GCSO says
Family, friends remember murdered 84-year-old San Antonio man whose body was found burning in ditch

Sports

Southwest Legacy boys soccer team heads to state

The Titans will face the College Station Cougars at 7 p.m. in Georgetown

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

The Southwest Legacy boys soccer team was sent off to the boys soccer state tournament Friday afternoon.

Because it is Good Friday, there could not be an official school event to send off the Southwest Legacy Titans. But that was not a problem for Titans fans, who still showed up for their team.

The program has yet to capture a state title, and this team believes it can bring home some hardware.

“It’s been a blessing having our faculty and staff, our district people, admin and of course our parents. It’s just been uplifting for us, for our athletes,” said Juan Sandoval, the Southwest Legacy head boys soccer coach.

“That’s a dream come true,” said junior defender Jordi Mendez, on what it would mean to bring a state title back to the Alamo City.

The boys will take on College Station on Friday night in Georgetown.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...