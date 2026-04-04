Southwest Legacy boys soccer team heads to state

The Southwest Legacy boys soccer team was sent off to the boys soccer state tournament Friday afternoon.

Because it is Good Friday, there could not be an official school event to send off the Southwest Legacy Titans. But that was not a problem for Titans fans, who still showed up for their team.

The program has yet to capture a state title, and this team believes it can bring home some hardware.

“It’s been a blessing having our faculty and staff, our district people, admin and of course our parents. It’s just been uplifting for us, for our athletes,” said Juan Sandoval, the Southwest Legacy head boys soccer coach.

“That’s a dream come true,” said junior defender Jordi Mendez, on what it would mean to bring a state title back to the Alamo City.

The boys will take on College Station on Friday night in Georgetown.

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